1947—2020

John A. Wiley, age 73 passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Ravenna, OH, October 29, 1947 son of the late Ross and Evelyn (Nee: Ashbaugh) Wiley.

John was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Kent OH and furthered his education at Kent State. He proudly served his country in the US Army as 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal and a Soldier’s Medal for his dedicated service. John learned how to play the guitar in the bunkers of Vietnam; a hobby he continued to enjoy with his family and friends.

He was employed for over 38 years at Ametek Lamb Electric, retiring in 2002 as Division Vice-President & Plant Manager for the operations in; Racine, WI, Kent, OH and Graham, NC. John started his career in the factory at Lamb in Ohio in 1964 and worked his way up to Vice-President. He was instrumental in the initial start-up of the Racine plant through its many stages of growth. Under John’s vision, experience, motor knowledge, and leadership the operations grew as a strong contributor to the financial success of Lamb Electric & AMETEK, Inc.