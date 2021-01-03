1947—2020
John A. Wiley, age 73 passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Ravenna, OH, October 29, 1947 son of the late Ross and Evelyn (Nee: Ashbaugh) Wiley.
John was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Kent OH and furthered his education at Kent State. He proudly served his country in the US Army as 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam War. He received a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal and a Soldier’s Medal for his dedicated service. John learned how to play the guitar in the bunkers of Vietnam; a hobby he continued to enjoy with his family and friends.
He was employed for over 38 years at Ametek Lamb Electric, retiring in 2002 as Division Vice-President & Plant Manager for the operations in; Racine, WI, Kent, OH and Graham, NC. John started his career in the factory at Lamb in Ohio in 1964 and worked his way up to Vice-President. He was instrumental in the initial start-up of the Racine plant through its many stages of growth. Under John’s vision, experience, motor knowledge, and leadership the operations grew as a strong contributor to the financial success of Lamb Electric & AMETEK, Inc.
On April 27, 2007, John was united in marriage to Janice L. (Nee: Braznell) Davis. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church and was involved with the community food panty. He was a past member of APEX / RAKE, Racine Technology Council, Greater Racine Committee, Racine Historical Society, and the Kenosha Country Club. John was an avid golfer and cherished his many golfing trips with his buddies throughout the country and overseas. He achieved seven holes-in-one through-out his golfing career and won numerous club championships. Above all, it was time spent with his family and grandkids that gave him the greatest joy.
Surviving are his wife, Jan; children, Jeffrey (Shelly) Davis, James Troy Davis, grandchildren, Tyler and Amanda Davis, Weston Davis, Raquelle and Sofia Davis; sisters, Connie (Kent) Pasko, Kathy Tennant; brothers, Charles (Melissa) Wiley, Russ (Doreen) Wiley, sisters-in-law, Lynnette Brandes and Lori Trick; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by his nephew Chris Mehlmann, his brothers-in-law, Jeff Brandes and Jeff Trick.
A private family Memorial Mass celebrating John’s life will be held at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church with Entombment with full military honors to follow at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery, Town of Dover. To view the service online, you may go to John’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com select visitation/services and then live stream. Available January 16, 2021. Memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church or to the Evans Golf Scholarship Fund have been suggested by the family.
A special Thank you to the staffs at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and Horizon Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
