RACINE—John A. Wiedenbeck, 76, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 17, 2023, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will follow at 5:00 p.m. and conclude with Military Honors. Memorials have been suggested to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or the Aurora St. Luke’s Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.