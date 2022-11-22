 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John A. Sagat

Sept. 16, 1949—Nov. 19, 2022

RICHFIELD, MN—John A. Sagat, 73, of Richfield, MN was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Virginia Sagat. He is survived by wife, Marilee; childen: Anthony Sagat and Stevie Blackwood; granddaughters: Aliya and Dahlia Blackwood; siblings: Jim/Christine Sagat, Mary Jo/Kevin Howe, and Joe/Denise Sagat. Visitation Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Gill Brothers Bloomington Chapel, 9947 Lyndale Ave. So. Private internment Bloomington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or Fraser-MN, www.gillbrothers.com.

