July 19, 1961 – November 16, 2019
FRANKSVILLE – John A. Olmstead, age 58, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, November 16, 2019 of an apparent heart attack.
John was born in Racine on July 19, 1961 to the late Jerry and Josephine “Joan” (nee: Healy) Olmstead. A 1980 graduate of Washington Park High School, he was the proud owner & operator of Pro Auto Body. Among his interests, John was a custom car fanatic who was constantly tending to his 1966 Chevy Nova & 1966 Plymouth Fury. Above all, John loved spending time with his daughter & grandchildren. They were his world!
Surviving are his daughter, Amannda Olmstead; adored grandchildren, Aubrianna Olmstead & Malaki Griffin; brother, David (Brenda) Olmstead; sister, Karen (Raymond) Billips; nieces and nephews, Carly Billips, Gregory (Katie Spranger) Billips, Jacqueline (Ben) Chapman and Jacob (Stephanie) Olmstead; longtime best-friend, Adam (Cyndy) Hauser; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services celebrating John’s life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
