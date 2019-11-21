John A. Olmstead

John was born in Racine on July 19, 1961 to the late Jerry and Josephine “Joan” (nee: Healy) Olmstead. A 1980 graduate of Washington Park High School, he was the proud owner & operator of Pro Auto Body. Among his interests, John was a custom car fanatic who was constantly tending to his 1966 Chevy Nova & 1966 Plymouth Fury. Above all, John loved spending time with his daughter & grandchildren. They were his world!