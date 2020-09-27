John A. Klapat

WAUWATOSA – After a courageous battle with health issues, passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Judy (nee: Heck). Dear dad of Jennifer Klapat, Stephanie Klapat and Jamie (Calvin) Gall. Cherished grandpa of Jordan, Makayla, Jeremiah, the late Rebekah, Maebel, Linus, Amber, Ivan, Alexis and Brynleigh. Best friend to Dan Tutsch and Floyd Russell. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.