John A. Klapat

1/22/1948 – 9/22/2020
WAUWATOSA – After a courageous battle with health issues, passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Judy (nee: Heck). Dear dad of Jennifer Klapat, Stephanie Klapat and Jamie (Calvin) Gall. Cherished grandpa of Jordan, Makayla, Jeremiah, the late Rebekah, Maebel, Linus, Amber, Ivan, Alexis and Brynleigh. Best friend to Dan Tutsch and Floyd Russell. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at Heritage Funeral Homes (9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek) from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Heritage Funeral Homes
414-321-7440
