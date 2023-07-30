April 29, 1939—July 22, 2023

RACINE—John A. Hollow, “Jack”, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Racine, April 29, 1939, son of the late Alex and Joyce (Nee: Verbeten) Hollow.

Jack graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957” where he excelled in sports. As a student he was selected to the All-City Football Team and held the City Pole Vaulting Record of 11’ 9”. In 2006, he was inducted into the St. Catherine’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Jack continued his football career at Northern Michigan College where he played inside linebacker for two years. Back in Racine, he continued his love of football and played for the Racine Raiders for one year. He then decided to attend MSOE in Milwaukee.

On December 2, 1978, he was united in marriage to Susan Ragan. Together they raised three daughters. In addition, Jack had three sons. Jack was employed by Bucyrus Erie in South Milwaukee for 45 years retiring in 2005 as Manager of Engineering. After retiring, Jack became a member of the Bucyrus Erie Oldtimers Assn.

Jack was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council. He also was a volunteer for many years, including the festival, bingo, mass set-up and host for St. Rita’s Dinner Club. Jack also served on the Catholic Cemetery Assn Board of Directors.

Jack enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking—he was known for his chicken soup and baked beans—grocery shopping, cutting coupons, playing cards, cribbage, long one-day road trips, and vacations up north. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family, especially watching the grandkids playing sports.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Susan; 6 children, Jeffrey (Sallie) Hollow, John (Marnie) Hollow, James (Lisa) Hollow, Kristen (Eric) Schatzman, Sarah (Geoff) Gorsuch, Katie (Justin) Nick; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; in-laws, Mike (Lisa) Ragan, Dennis (Pam) Ragan, Tom (Donna) Ragan, Jen (Brad) Buffington; special friends, Andy (Starr) Neumann, Don Kanter; 56 first cousins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alex “Butch” (Judy) Hollow Jr.

Funeral services will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., 5th of August, 2023, 12:00 PM with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Catherine’s Athletic Assn or Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and his nurses Lindsay and Beth for their loving and compassionate care.

