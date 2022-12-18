April 1, 2002 – Dec. 13, 2022

RACINE—Johanna Renee Pascoe, age 20, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital following a tragic car crash involving a drunk driver. She was born April 1, 2002, in Kenosha, WI, daughter of Paul and Susan (nee: Rumler) Pascoe.

Johanna had just started her career in the Nuero ICU at Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee as an extern nurse. She recently graduated from Gateway Technical College with an Associate Degree in Nursing and was awaiting state licensure to become a full-time RN. She never had the chance to receive her diploma (to be awarded May 2023) but participated in the Nurses Pinning Ceremony on December 9, 2022. She had previously worked in Med-Surg as a CNA at Froedtert South, Kenosha, as well as at local-area nursing homes. In her high school years, she was manager at Culver’s in Burlington and Kenosha.

Johanna had a very charitable heart and recently donated her time to volunteer for Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary. She regularly participated in blood drives and had volunteered for suicide prevention fundraisers. She lived her life by the words “BE KIND” and was a vocal advocate for any person or creature not receiving kindness.

Johanna had a genuine zest for life. Her adventures were numerous and hobbies endless because she was always ready to say “yes” to an invite. She cared deeply about animals and nature. She took great care of her extensive collection of houseplants and her axolotl Fern. She loved taking pictures, preferring analog instant film cameras—especially when they were found at one of the local thrift stores she regularly frequented. Exceptionally creative, she made the space around her beautiful in so many ways. You could often find her painting, making jewelry or doing crafts with her nephews. She enjoyed food with a passion, always offering to make multi-course meals with extravagant desserts for her loved ones. She usually showed up with ice cream to share. She looked most forward to summer, excited to hike, camp, and attend annual electronic music festivals. She especially cherished her time spent in the U.P. where her grandparents live in the woods on the lake, which she considered the most beautiful and magical place in the world.

Johanna will always be remembered for her shining energy. Her positivity was radiant and infectious. Her laughter came easy. She was a great listener who was intuitive and receptive. She always knew how and when to help those around her and was always actively looking for ways to make things better. She dreamed big and was exceptionally driven, accomplishing whatever she set her mind to. She inspired many and she will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her parents, Paul and Sue Pascoe; siblings: Elisha (Destiny Salvatore), Abigail (Miguel Espinoza), Benjamin, and Moriah Pascoe; nephews: Kai and Mateo; grandparents: Frederick “Marty” and Janet Pascoe, Marion Rumler; aunts and uncles: Kathy “Sissy”, Rick, and Todd Pascoe, Alice (Richard) Vodak, Crystal (Paul) Hale, and Robert Rumler; boyfriend, Koree O’Day; beloved cousins, and so many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Warren Rumler and uncle, Dennis Rumler.

Johanna’s family wishes to invite all of her local-area family, friends, professors, fellow students and colleagues to join together for a Celebration of Life at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 5:00-8:00 p.m.. A Florence Nightingale Tribute will be performed at 6:00 p.m. with a time to share memories following. A private ceremony will be held at a later date for close family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary, Wisconsin Humane Society, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or your favorite charity have been suggested. Johanna would have appreciated your help in saving lives by becoming an organ, blood, or plasma donor.

Special thank you to first responders, Caledonia Police Department, and staff at Froedtert Hospital for all of their care. An extended thank you to the community for their tremendous support and generosity during this devastating time.

