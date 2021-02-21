1925—2021
Johanna Alena Sander, (Ali) 95, of Racine, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Lakeshore at Siena in Racine, Wisconsin.
She was born on August 21, 1925, in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Hans and Josephine Kowar. Johanna graduated from University in 1944 with a degree in Textile Engineering. She was the only female in her graduating class!
Johanna was a survivor who faced many challenges due to the hardships of WW II, including being relocated to Germany. Towards the end of the war, Johanna met, and married a U.S. soldier, Robert Paul Sander, Sr. He was from New York, N.Y. They later welcomed their first son, Robert Jr. (Bob). When Robert Senior was shipped home in 1947 she remained in Germany. One year later she was able to join him in NYC on a cold and snowy New Year’s Eve with her baby son. She soon became a U.S. citizen. They later moved to the Midwest where she raised two sons, Robert and Ray in Kenosha, WI.
Ali loved spending time outdoors skiing, hiking and ice skating. She was an avid swimmer and swam a mile a day for 30 years! After her husband’s death in 1979, Ali moved to Bradenton, Fl, returning to Racine in 2012. Johanna was an artistic and creative person who spent many hours with her grandkids creating art and doing projects. She was especially gifted at knitting, sewing, painting, and baking.
Johanna will be deeply missed by her loving family. She is survived by her son, Robert (Nancy) Sander, grandchildren: Carrie Sander, Lisa Parker, Michael Sander, Robb Sander and Jo Anne Sander, great grandchildren: Courtney Podratz, Garrett Parker, and Madison Parker, great-great granddaughter: Brynlee Klemick. She is further survived by her dear nieces and nephews in Germany. Johanna was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Robert Sr, her sister, Ine Weiss of Germany, and her son, Ray Sander.
Johanna’s request was to be cremated and reunited with her family in Europe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.