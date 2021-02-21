Johanna Alena Sander

She was born on August 21, 1925, in Czechoslovakia, the daughter of Hans and Josephine Kowar. Johanna graduated from University in 1944 with a degree in Textile Engineering. She was the only female in her graduating class!

Johanna was a survivor who faced many challenges due to the hardships of WW II, including being relocated to Germany. Towards the end of the war, Johanna met, and married a U.S. soldier, Robert Paul Sander, Sr. He was from New York, N.Y. They later welcomed their first son, Robert Jr. (Bob). When Robert Senior was shipped home in 1947 she remained in Germany. One year later she was able to join him in NYC on a cold and snowy New Year’s Eve with her baby son. She soon became a U.S. citizen. They later moved to the Midwest where she raised two sons, Robert and Ray in Kenosha, WI.