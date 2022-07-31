Joey A. Chester

Jan. 1, 1977 – July 27, 2022

RACINE – Joey A. Chester, 45, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Joey was born in Racine on January 1, 1977 to Richard A. and Cathy (nee: Woodington) Chester.

He was a 1997 graduate of William Horlick High School and was employed with Optimas.

On October 24, 2020 in Racine, he married Robin A. Dailey.

Joey was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan, who enjoyed crafting, cardinals and cars, especially his Dodge Charger.

He is survived by his wife, Robin A. Chester; his daughter, Stacy Chester; his mother, Cathy Chester; his sister, Pam (Terry) Mitchell; his nephews: Maverick and Maximum "Max" Mitchell; his niece, Wynter Mitchell; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert (Susan) Dailey and his sister-in-law, Jodi Dailey.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Chester in 2014.

A visitation for Joey will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000