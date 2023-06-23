NECEDAH—Joesph (Joe) Peasley of Necedah, WI, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at University of Wisconsin Hospial, following a brief illness. Joe graduated from Washington Park High School in 1973 and moved to Juneau County in 2002.

Joe is survived by his children: Russ Peasley, Dustin (Shelby) Peasley and Brittany Peasley. Also surviving Joe are his brothers: Jim (Connie), Louie (Cindy), Steve (Sue) and his sisters: Kathi (Hal) Rasmussen, Karen Neal, Linda (Jeff) Vavrin, Susie (Ray) Pruitt and Julie (Mike) Bloomer. Joe is also survived by his sister-in-laws: Debbie Peasley and Nancy Peasley and his former wife, Patti Peasley-Danahy.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Mary Peasley and brothers: David and Richard Peasley.

The family would like to thank the staff of UW Hospital Heart Failure Unit for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Joe during his last remaining days.

A celebration of life will be held on July 8th from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. at Lion’s Park in Necedah.