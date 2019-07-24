July 30, 1948 – July 19, 2019
RACINE—JoElla L. (nee: Perry) Waters, age 70, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July at 5, 2019, 7:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 5:00pm until the time of service.
