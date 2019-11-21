Joel L. Baugrud, 55 of Elkhorn, WI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Elkhorn. He was born February 5, 1964 in Prairie du Sac, WI, the son of Kim and Sandrie (Simpson) Baugrud. Joel was united in marriage to Michelle M. Benedict on July 11, 1992 in Racine, WI. He graduated from Case High School of Racine and attended UW-Parkside of Kenosha. Joel worked for PSI of Elkhorn, WI for over 27 years and was currently the manager of technical services. He was a former Boy Scout Leader in Elkhorn. Joel enjoyed photography and was a natural at computers. He loved being outdoors hiking or working in his yard and flower garden. Joel was known for his cooking skills, especially his famous soups and chili.