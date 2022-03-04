Joel E. Brommer

Nov. 17, 1960 – Feb. 28, 2022
RACINE, WI—Joel Edward Brommer, age 61, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, early Monday morning, February 28, 2022.
Joel was born in Eau Claire, WI, on November 17, 1960, to the late Carl and Cora (nee Steinke) Brommer. A graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army from 1981-84. On May 27, 2000, Joel was united in marriage with the love of his life, Terrie Ann (nee: McBride). Joel was a proud redi-mix concrete truck operator for Ozinga Redi-Mix. Among Joel’s interests, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, motorcycles, video games, watching TV and was happiest while in the comfort of his own home. Above all, Joel loved spending times with all of his family.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Terrie Brommer; son, Matthew and Andrew Brommer; daughter, Tina Brommer; step-daughter, Christine Matkus; step-son, Joseph Laster; 12 grandchildren; sister, Debbie (Jim) Edwards; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Williams; and by Terrie’s parents, Lawrance and Joan McBride.
Services, with military honors, will take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI 53182). Please meet in the cemetery parking lot by 1:45 p.m.
