Joel E. Brommer

Joel was born in Eau Claire, WI, on November 17, 1960, to the late Carl and Cora (nee Steinke) Brommer. A graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army from 1981-84. On May 27, 2000, Joel was united in marriage with the love of his life, Terrie Ann (nee: McBride). Joel was a proud redi-mix concrete truck operator for Ozinga Redi-Mix. Among Joel’s interests, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, motorcycles, video games, watching TV and was happiest while in the comfort of his own home. Above all, Joel loved spending times with all of his family.