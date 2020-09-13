× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1986 – 2020

Joel Bentley, age 33, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife Jessica Bentley (nee: Rumpf), parents Rodney and Gail Bentley, grandmother Cordelia Bentley, in-laws Jay and Laurie Rumpf, sister-in law Melissa (Brian) Gallick, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a plethora of friends. Joel was full of life and lived it to the fullest.

He owned Mobile Mainstage along with working at ATI as an isopress mechanic and at his farm and his uncle Jeff’s farm. He loved all the animals that he and Jess cared for, especially his dog, Bullet. Some people have destination weddings, Joel and Jess created their own at their property. Adventure was in his blood. It wasn’t uncommon for him to take a road trip with his wife, friends or dad to purchase a Chevy pickup, Minneapolis Moline Tractor, or Polaris snowmobile.

Joel’s mechanical skills were extraordinary to say the least. He was a very talented, funny, and great all-around guy. He and Jess, along with their many friends, were always busy with their projects, adventures, and fun. His smile was infectious. Joel has left a gaping hole in all lives he touched. He will never be forgotten.