Joe G. Luba

With profound Catholic faith, Joe was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among his interests, Joe truly appreciated being in the outdoors, especially taking long walks along the Lake Michigan lakefront and various parks. He also enjoyed gardening and playing board games with his wife, and always looked forward to attending major sporting events, such as the Rose Bowl. He often shared how much he appreciated the time spent traveling with his family. Annual trips to Camp Masala to end the school year were a tradition for them. Trips to India, the Rocky Mountain Mirror train trip, the national park road trip, his Father-Son trip to Louisiana, as well as trips to Canada, Arizona, and California were adventures that will live on in the hearts of his family. Above all, Joe was a loving husband and rockstar father, who spent every opportunity with his children. Karen, Yash & Grace were Joe’s world!