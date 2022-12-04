Aug. 17, 1937 – Nov. 26, 2022

RACINE – Joe Edward Brownlee, age 85, passed away peacefully at Lutheran Home – AccentCare Hospice in Wauwatosa on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Joe was born in New Albany, MS on August 17, 1937 to the late Rush and Mary (nee: Bradley) Brownlee. He was a graduate of The Union County Training School which is now known as B. F. Hunt High School. On December 1, 1962, Joe was united in marriage with the love of his life, Hattie B. Brownlee.

Joe retired from SC Johnson Wax after 40 years of service. In retirement, Joe worked as an associate for Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. With Christ as the center of Joe’s life, he was a longtime, devoted member of Midtown Church of Christ since 1962 where he was actively involved with several committees, leadership roles and sang in the choir. Amongst his other interests, Joe enjoyed reading, swimming, yardwork and had a true gift to socialize. Above all, Joe & Hattie were all about their family. They were their everything!

Surviving his daughters, Loretta Henderson and Sonji Tye; adored grandchildren, Andrew Tye, Dominic Brownlee, Amber Tye, Ashley (Joshua) Melius, Racquel Henderson, Riana Henderson and Rashaad Henderson; great-grandchildren, Adonis Moeller and Harrison Melius; sister, Era Louise Barker; brothers, Willie Ed (Etta Mae) Brownlee and Lonnie (Marie) Brownlee; sisters-in-law, Laura Mae Figgs and Mattie B. Andrews; brother-in-law, Martin (Jacqueline) Andrews; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, his church family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Hattie (passed away on October 5, 2021); their beloved son, Rodney Brownlee; sister, Mattie (Eddie) Golden; Hattie’s parents, Jack & Magnolia (nee: Lucas) Andrews; sisters-in-law, Janella Hollis and Lizzie (Lee) Thomas; and brother-in-law, Jack “Sonn” Andrews.

Homegoing Celebration for Joe will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Brownlee officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. You may witness the service via livestream on Wednesday by clicking on the link located in Joe’s obituary on the funeral home website on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff of Moments Hospice, AccentCare Hospice, and Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa for all you have done for Joe and his family during their time of need. May God bless all of you!

