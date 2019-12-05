July 7, 1957 — Nov. 30, 2019

Jodi Lee Hartig Mandli, age 62, declared deceased Saturday, November 30, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. Born July 7, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harry and Betty (Nee: Wolf) Hartig. Jodi was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Jodi graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1975”. On July 3, 1982 at Atonement Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Casimir E. Mandli. Jodi was employed for many years at Ametek and spent the last few years of her career as a buyer at International Thermal Systems.

Jodi was fun loving and outgoing. She loved the summer and could not wait to put on the flip flops get her hands dirty either tending to her flower beds, fishing, camping or enjoying good company (and some ‘decoy’ hotdogs!) around the fire. Jodi and Casimir frequented Camp Lake Resort in Mountain, WI. They also enjoyed rooting for the Packers, attending festivals and flea markets and above all, looked forward to quality time with their grandchildren.