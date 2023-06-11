March 10, 1977—May 23, 2023

RACINE—Jodi Lee Christensen, age 46, passed away Tuesday May 23, 2023. Jodi was born in Racine on March 10, 1977, daughter of Carolyn (nee: Weber) Christensen and the late Harold L. Christensen.

Jodi graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1995”. She was employed as a pharmacy technician for twenty years and was last employed with Cree Lighting.

Jodi will be remembered for kindness and love of nature and all God’s creatures, especially her canine companions, Midnight, Bubba, Moe, Raven and Ludo.

Jodi will be dearly missed by her mother, Carolyn Christensen; her fiance, Branon Stachowiak; aunts and uncles: Robert Weber, John (Kitty) Christensen, Karen (Randy) Sowinski; cousins: Stacey (Kevin) Daugherty, Sarah (Gregory) Szepesi, Julie Christensen (Andrew David), Brian Christensen, Karly Christensen; best friends: Taedra King and Farrah Stephan; other relatives and friends. In addition to her father, Jodi was also preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Christensen and her dear family friend, Charlotte “Pinky” Mitchell and Pinky’s son, Joseph.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Jodi’s life to start at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Please meet at the gate.

