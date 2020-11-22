Joanne Wemmert

Joanne graduated from Horlick High School, and on November 25, 1950 she was united in marriage to James R. Wemmert, who preceded her in death January 3, 2014. She was a homemaker and later worked part-time for her son, helping with the bookkeeping at Mitch and Marty’s Service Station. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She volunteered her time reading books for the blind, and helping at the voting polls. Her hobbies included bowling and bridge, and she played in three bridge clubs until she was no longer able. Joanne was feisty and fun-loving, always up for adventure with the people she loved. She enjoyed festivals, parties, traveling, and people watching. She could shop ‘til she dropped, and especially loved buying gifts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joanne frequently and shamelessly ate dessert instead of dinner, and enjoyed ending her day with a beer. She will be dearly missed by many.