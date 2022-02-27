March 10, 1936 - Feb 21, 2022

RACINE — Joanne Mary Pfeiffer, age 85, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Racine, WI on March 10, 1936, daughter of the late Alvin Sr. and Stella (nee: Celmerowski) Heck.

Joanne attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1954". She worked as a bookkeeper after high school while she waited for her boyfriend Marvin Pfeiffer to return from service in the United States Army. Upon his return they were married on November 24, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Soon after their marriage, they welcomed their children, David, Daniel, Steven, Ann, Jeanie, Lori, and Judi. While raising seven children kept her very busy, she still found time to continue working as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed creating ceramics, playing cards with her school friends, camping, and attending her children's many activities. Joanne faithfully attended Mass at St. Joseph Parish and was a member of the Catholic Women's Club. She also loved to travel to the warm climate of Florida taking every one of her grandchildren to Disney World. More than anything she cherished time with family and friends. She and Marv celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in November of 2011. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her three sons: David (Mary) Pfeiffer of Waukesha, Daniel (Patti) Pfeiffer of Naperville, IL, Steven (Cara) Pfeiffer of Racine; her four daughters: Ann (Dan) Kelley, Jeanie (Malcolm) Hatfield, Lori (John) Suchla, Judi (Steve) Behrendt, all of Racine Co; twenty-eight grandchildren: Michelle (Rich) Jacobi, Catherine (Dan) Zuperku, Amanda Pfeiffer, Jonathan (Bethany) Pfeiffer, Kaitlyn (Ryan) McNamara, Meghan Pfeiffer, James (Amanda) Pfeiffer, Joy (Steve) Blankenheim, Jenny (Tim) Ketelboeter, Julia Pfeiffer, Karin (MIke) Vaughn, Erick (Gwen) Robertson, Laura (Ryan) Dehart, Craig Robertson, Rebecca (Tony) Arndt, Tom (Amber) Pfeiffer, Jamie Pfeiffer, Rachel Kelley (fiance Ben Johnson), Erika (Eric) Kelley-Staniszewski, Dana (Rich) Gallagher, Mackenna Hatfield, Malcolm "Tre" Hatfield III, Jacob Suchla (fiance Emily Zeman), Andrew (Lauren) Suchla, Lauren Behrendt, Sammi (Josh) Rodriguez, Jack Behrendt, and Luke Behrendt; twenty great-grandchildren: Zander, Bellamy, Gwenyth Zuperku; Quentin, Tyler, Renae Dehart; Wyatt, Axl Robertson; Charlotte, Daniel Pfeiffer; Charlie Blankenheim; Alya, Ada Ketelboeter; Hayden Vaughn; Aaron, Amelia Arndt; Jacob Johnson; Flynn, Fiona Gallagher; Charlotte Suchla; brothers and sisters: Alvin (Carol) Heck of Colorado, Patricia Merritt of Arizona, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Richard Pfeiffer of Racine, Quinn Smet of Stoughton, WI, Joanne Pfeiffer of Ames, IA, Glenn (Sue) Pfeiffer of Racine; special friends: Sandi and Steve Nylander, the Carlson family, all of Racine, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends and neighbors. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, brother, Ronald Heck, brother in-law, Robert Merritt, and sister-in-law, Verna Smet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Verghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Private Interment will be held. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to St. Catherine's High School have been suggested.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Joanne's page, select service, and select livestream.

Thank you to the Parkview Garden's staff, Kindred hospice nurses, Dr. Brittig and Nurse Ruth for their compassionate care.

