April 3, 1953—Nov. 8, 2021

CALEDONIA—Joanne Marie Dykstra, 68, of Caledonia, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Joanne was born on April 3, 1953 to the late James and Betty (Flint) Holsinger.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Joanne was devoted to her family. She was always great with giving advice if you needed it and she could always make light of a bad situation with her sarcastic wit and sense of humor. Her warm, gentle nature helped to put you at ease and made you feel loved. She was wise in many ways. Joanne had a love for golden retrievers which she bred and raised for 10 years. She put a lot of love and hard work into raising those beautiful animals. Over the last few years, she also took an interest in raising over 200 monarch butterflies with Allen. Joanne had a great bond and relationship with her grandchildren and was a great role model to them. Joanne was a tough, thoughtful, strong, intelligent, loving, protective, and classy woman.

Joanne Dykstra will lovingly be remembered by her husband Allen of 48 years; son Jeffrey (Amanda); daughter Kate (Mike); four grandsons: Henry, Van, Sam, and Red; sisters: Debbie and Barb; and brother Jimmy. She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; other family members; and friends. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Danny “Uncle Dan”.

The family will hold a sharing of memories on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sturino Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Joanne will be laid to rest at Caledonia Memorial Park following the sharing of memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emily and Crystal with the ICU at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, for their care and compassion.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479