Joanne M. Riffer (Nee: Paur)
RACINE—Joanne Marie Riffer, age 63, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

She was born in Racine, February 8, 1957, daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Nee: Schliesmann) Paur.

Joanne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1975”. On August 14, 1976, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, David A. Riffer. Joanne had been employed at O&H Bakery for a number of years greeting customers at the bakery and deli counters, retiring in 2018. Joanne enjoyed crocheting, trips to the casino, road trips and cribbage. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family, especially with her “grand-angels.” Joanne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving her are her husband of 44 years, David; children, Dave (Lori) Riffer, Jamie (Matt) Tumbrink, Jen (Joe) Bonniwell; grandchildren, Sophia, Lydia, and Andrew Riffer, Baylee and Wyatt Tumbrink, Lillian Bonniwell; siblings, Randy (Kathy) Paur, Jayne Sadowski, Sue Pinzger, Mary Kay (Mike) Mettry, Julie DeRoche; in-laws, Pablo Toscano, Diane Owens, Donna Daams, Debi (Terry) Kruger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Toscano; and in-laws, Carol Paur, Bill Sadowski, Mike Pinzger, and Marvin Owens.

Due to COVID, services will be limited to the immediate family. However, all are invited to join the services via a live stream Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. To do this, you may go to the funeral home website, select Joanne’s page, select service, and select live stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

