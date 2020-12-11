Joanne M. Riffer (Nee: Paur)

Joanne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1975”. On August 14, 1976, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, David A. Riffer. Joanne had been employed at O&H Bakery for a number of years greeting customers at the bakery and deli counters, retiring in 2018. Joanne enjoyed crocheting, trips to the casino, road trips and cribbage. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family, especially with her “grand-angels.” Joanne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.