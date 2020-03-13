Joanne M. Ramcke (Nee: Thom)

RACINE — Joanne M. Ramcke, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday prior to the service 4-6 p.m. Memorials to Racine Bible Church have been suggested.