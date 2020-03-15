Joanne M. Ramcke (Nee: Thom)

May 15, 1943 – March 9, 2020

RACINE – Joanne M. Ramcke, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Kingsford, Michigan, May 15, 1943, daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Nee: Fayas) Thom and was raised in Kenosha/Racine.

On December 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to John I. Ramcke, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2018. Joanne was employed by Stitching Post Frame Shop for twenty-three years. She enjoyed cross-stitch and quilting. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her grandchildren.

Joanne committed her life to Jesus at an early age and loved Him deeply and passionately. She served her Jesus in numerous roles from children and youth ministries to decorating and social committees. Her faith was the most important thing in her life and she shared it every chance she got.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Brian (Kathleen) Ramcke of Kenosha, Brad (Melissa) Ramcke of Union Grove; her four grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Tessa, and Tamra; brother-in-law, William Ramcke of San Diego, CA; adopted daughter, Genna (Jacob) Paulson of Dallas, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many cherished friends.

