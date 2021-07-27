Joanne L. Wakeford (nee: Stauss)

Nov. 24, 1928—July 22, 2021

RACINE—Joanne L. Wakeford, age 92, passed away on Thursday July 22, 2021. Joanne was born in Racine on November 24, 1928, daughter of the late Ronald and Lillian (nee: McCarthy) Stauss.

Joanne graduated from Park High School “Class of 1947”. On April 15, 1949 she was united in marriage to Clayton Wakeford, Jr. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, where she was a longtime member. They were married for twenty-three years, before Clayton passed away unexpected on Christmas Day in 1972. Through the years Joanne was employed at her aunt and uncle’s Motor Credit Union, Western Publishing, and lastly with Ruud Lighting. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed shopping, sewing and cooking. She was best known for her German Potato Salad, and was always lending a helping hand to others in need.

Joanne will be dearly missed by her daughters: Judy (Gary) Kober of Mt. Pleasant, Lisa (Robert) McBride of Boston; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Josh) Herman, Connor McBride, Kelsey (John) Gately, Morgan McBride, Dillon McBride; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne was also preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Stauss, Margaret Stauss, Donald Stauss, and Carol (Kenneth) Reid.