 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joanne Katherine Lantz
0 Comments

Joanne Katherine Lantz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—Joanne Katherine Lantz, age 87, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. The family honored Joanne’s wishes with a private service and her final resting place will be in Graceland Cemetery with her late husband Douglas Lantz and her son who also preceded her in death.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News