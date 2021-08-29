RACINE—Joanne Katherine Lantz, age 87, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin. The family honored Joanne’s wishes with a private service and her final resting place will be in Graceland Cemetery with her late husband Douglas Lantz and her son who also preceded her in death.
