April 22, 1940—May 24, 2021
RACINE—Joanne “Josie” Miehle, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Josie was born in Racine on April 22, 1940 to the late Gustave and Frieda (nee, Miller) Schultz. On January 18, 1964, Josie married Harald R. Miehle. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2016. Josie was an avid reader and loved playing cards with her grandchildren. She had great pride in Cooking for her family. Teaching the ins and outs of all the old family recipes. You would never leave her house hungry. Josie dedicated her life and love to family. She was so proud of her children , grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was excited about her ever growing family and all the new additions included to come. She cherished her years and friends made during her and Harald’s time residing near Yellow Lake in Danbury WI.
Survivors include her loving children: Kelly Zimmerman and Randolph “Randy” (Lynn) Miehle; grandchildren, Tiffanie (Christopher) Cuellar, Alisha Burger, Evan (Rachel) Zimmerman, Amber (Andrew) Miehle-Burton, and Brooke Miehle; great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Gavin, and Joanna Cuellar, Jayda Burger, and Archer Burton; her cat, Pumpkin; and her lifelong friends: Germaine Bird, Carol Kruger, Jytte Johannsen and Mary Kay Nelson. In keeping with Josie’s wishes a private family ceremony will be held. In Doing so placing her and Harald together once again.
