Joanne 'Josie' Miehle

Josie was born in Racine on April 22, 1940 to the late Gustave and Frieda (nee, Miller) Schultz. On January 18, 1964, Josie married Harald R. Miehle. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2016. Josie was an avid reader and loved playing cards with her grandchildren. She had great pride in Cooking for her family. Teaching the ins and outs of all the old family recipes. You would never leave her house hungry. Josie dedicated her life and love to family. She was so proud of her children , grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was excited about her ever growing family and all the new additions included to come. She cherished her years and friends made during her and Harald’s time residing near Yellow Lake in Danbury WI.