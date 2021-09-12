Joanne Haysmer-Wachs
July 8, 1963 - Aug. 28, 2021
RACINE - Joanne Haysmer-Wachs (Compton), 58, passed away peacefully on her own terms due to complications of Covid 19 on August 28, 2021, at Ascension Healthcare Franklin Campus.
Joanne was born in Racine on July 8, 1963, to Harley and Barbara (Rymenams) Compton. She was the oldest of four children.
Joanne graduated from William Horlick High School, as a single mom, she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College in Racine. Joanne started out as an Accounts Payable Clerk at a bank. From there she worked full-time at many family-owned businesses as a bookkeeper and at times managed the books for two to three other family businesses at the same time, eventually she was doing accountant's work. She would become a Business Manager for a major company but was eventually let go because of her accuracy. Joanne did her own taxes at a young age. She provided tax services, helped people sign up for programs, was co-administrator to historical websites and managed family affairs until her passing.
In 1992 Joanne met a family friend and in the same year they bought a house together. On June 9, 2000, Joanne and Daniel were united in marriage. That was something she really took pride in. Joanne loved her husband Daniel, son Shane and her grandson Matthew dearly.
Joanne collected postage stamps as a child and her first jobs were magazine subscriptions and selling seed packs. She saved money and bought her own stereo and went on to help her mom in many ways. She loved collecting old things with her husband, mostly Racine memorabilia. She also collected glass insulators and beach glass to name a few. She loved hunting at their place up north. Joanne was also involved in animal rescues, Facebook, many Racine historical websites, family history and saving historical landmarks. She took enormous pride in being a Racine Historian. Joanne was also a cancer survivor.
Joanne is survived by her husband Daniel Wachs; son Shane Haysmer; grandson Matthew; father Harley (Jean) Compton; sisters: Jeanie Compton, Kristine Compton and Jennifer Compton; sister-in-law Ann Wachs; Joanne's dog Bear; nephews and nieces; and other relatives; and friends. Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Compton and father and mother-in-law Wayne and Cheryl Wachs and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Joanne's life will be at the funeral home on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. A private graveside service to follow at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a visitation at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000