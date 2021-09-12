Joanne Haysmer-Wachs

Joanne graduated from William Horlick High School, as a single mom, she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College in Racine. Joanne started out as an Accounts Payable Clerk at a bank. From there she worked full-time at many family-owned businesses as a bookkeeper and at times managed the books for two to three other family businesses at the same time, eventually she was doing accountant's work. She would become a Business Manager for a major company but was eventually let go because of her accuracy. Joanne did her own taxes at a young age. She provided tax services, helped people sign up for programs, was co-administrator to historical websites and managed family affairs until her passing.