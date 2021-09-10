 Skip to main content
Joanne Haysmer-Wachs
RACINE—Joanne Haysmer-Wachs (Compton), 58, passed away peacefully on her own terms due to complications of Covid 19 on August 28, 2021, at Ascension Healthcare Franklin Campus.

A Celebration of Joanne’s life will be at the funeral home on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. A private graveside service to follow at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for a visitation at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials to the family would be appreciated. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Journal Times and the funeral home website.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

