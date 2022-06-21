Feb. 1, 1944—June 16, 2022

CHIPPEWA FALLS—JoAnne (Grycowski) Truss-Putzer, 78, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, died peacefully in her sleep on June 16, 2022, after suffering complications from spinal cord compression surgery. JoAnne was born February 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Anne (Koci) Grycowski who preceded her in death.

JoAnne grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. JoAnne married Robert Truss June 15, 1963, and they had four children together. Robert preceded JoAnne in death September of 1986. JoAnne married Lon Putzer July 6, 1990, and she preceded him in death. They did not have any children together.

JoAnne worked primarily at Mcgraw-Edison in Racine, Wisconsin and Greene Manufacturing in Racine, Wisconsin. She also worked at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire, Wisconsin until her retirement.

JoAnne lived her life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Racine, Wisconsin and the Eau Claire/Chippewa Wisconsin area.

JoAnne enjoyed spending time with her family including her cherished grandkids who shared her backyard in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin. JoAnne was an avid animal lover and owned various pets over her lifetime including dogs, cats and birds. JoAnne loved cooking, baking, reading, playing cribbage, watching game shows and Lifetime movies. JoAnne’s talents and skills included sewing, crocheting, embroidery and needlepoint. JoAnne gave her entire family at least one of the many crafts she made.

JoAnne and her husband, Lon recently became members of Chippewa Valley Bible Church making Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior of their lives!

JoAnne is survived by her husband, Lon Putzer of Chippewa Falls; her four children: Stephen (Karen) Truss of Blanchard, Idaho, Timothy Truss of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Anthony Truss of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Debra (Curt) Swoboda of Chippewa Falls; brother, Robert Grycowski, sister, Eileen Grycowski; six grandchildren: Ignatius, Finley, Samantha, Joseph, Kimberly and Alex; three nieces and nephews: Ray, Thomas and Chrissy; three step-children: Donald Putzer and family, Denise Wray and family, and Rhonda Roushia and family and Jonathan Putzer’s family. She was preceded in death by her two stepsons: Michael and Jonathan Putzer and Michael’s two children.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 with Pastor Troy Solava officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on July 23, 2022, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to come and celebrate JoAnne’s life.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.