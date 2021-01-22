Joanne Greene (nee: Pawzun) passed away after a short battle with cancer at her home in Lakehills, TX on November 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Throughout her fight, she maintained her optimistic attitude.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Greene, mother Mary Ann Pawzun (nee Wood), siblings Michael (Marny) Pawzun, Mark (Renee) Pawzun and Tricia Pawzun, uncle and aunt Charles (Joni) Wood, aunt Marlene (LeRoy) Wood, brother-in-law Rodney Panyk, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Pawzun, mother-in-law Irene Greene, sister-in-law Patricia Panyk, maternal grandmother Cecilia (Olle) Wood, great-aunt Sr. Cecilia Olle and uncle LeRoy Wood.

Joanne was born June 6, 1959 in Racine, WI. She was a third-generation graduate from St. Catherine’s High School where she earned her letter in Track & Field and held the 100-yard dash record for many years.

After marrying her long-time partner, Tom in 1998, the couple moved to Lakehills, TX to be closer to her parents. They enjoyed living on the shores of Medina Lake fishing, boating, swimming and playing with their beloved Doberman Pinchers Dire and Otis.