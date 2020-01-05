JoAnne A. Luba (Nee: Menden)

June 24, 1930 – December 30, 2019
RACINE – JoAnne Luba, age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, with family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. Additional visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of JoAnne Menden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.