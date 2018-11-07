July 16, 1939—November 4, 2018
RACINE—Joann (nee: Stropes) Radwill, 79, passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.
She was born in Racine on July 16, 1939, the daughter of the late Ira Jr. and Beverly (nee: Nelson) Stropes. Joann was united in marriage to Albert T. Radwill Sr. She was employed in medical records administration for many years at various doctor’s offices.
Surviving are her sons, Albert T. “Tom” (Lynn) Radwill Jr, Doug (Rita) Radwill, Bob Radwill, and Stephen (Debra) Radwill; sisters, Bonnie (Wayne) Nelson, and Pamela Rector; and brothers, Rick Stropes and Mike Stropes, nine grandchildren, including special grandson Emmit. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Radwill Sr. on December 4, 2013.
Graveside services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday November 9, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jack Gilbert officiating.
Please meet at the cemetery entrance.
A special thank you to the following for their dedicated assistance in helping Joann live safely and happily in the comfort of her own home; momma’s little baby Dinah, Emmit Radwill, Pamela Rector, Rick Stropes, Lynn Ramin, Lisa Rawley, Sadie Shannon, Eileen’s Floral Creation, Our Harmony Club, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dawn Vlach, Ray Powell, Dr. Timothy Allen, Natalie King, NP, and Ascension Infusion Therapy Staff and Hospice House.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
