 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoAnn Nicholson
0 comments

JoAnn Nicholson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT – JoAnn Nicholson, 71, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

A memorial celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the memorial service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Herbs to strengthen your immune system

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News