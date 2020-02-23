JoAnn M. Schwartz

December 11, 1955 – February 19, 2020

Racine – JoAnn Marie (nee: Gregory) Schwartz, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

A lifetime resident, JoAnn was born in Racine on December 11, 1955 to Richard and Lillian (nee: Weber) Gregory. A 1974 graduate of Washington Park High School, she went on to be employed as an administrative office manager of Priority Sign for over 20 years, retiring in 2017. On September 8, 1979 in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, JoAnn was united in marriage with the love of her life, Harold R. Schwartz.

JoAnn was a faithful and proud member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family. She affectionately passed that skill along to her granddaughter. JoAnn loved to travel … from Door County, WI to Ireland … and anywhere in between. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and watching Packer games with family & friends. Most of all, she loved her family. JoAnn’s children & grandchildren were her world!

