JoAnn M. Schwartz

December 11, 1955 – February 19, 2020
Racine – JoAnn Marie (nee: Gregory) Schwartz, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Funeral services celebrating JoAnn’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Rev. Mark Doidge & Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to Kathy’s House (600 North 103rd Street Wauwatosa, WI 53226) have been suggested.
