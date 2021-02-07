May 13, 1938 - January 31, 2021
RACINE — Joann Lonkoski, 82, passed away at home on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Joann was born in Racine on May 13, 1938 to the late Arthur and Evelyn (nee: Baker) Pinnow. On August 1, 1964 she married Richard Lonkoski. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1975.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Lucille Brown, Betty Pearson, William (Delores) Pinnow, Jon Pinnow and Carol Snopek. Joann is also survived by her faithful dog, Coco, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Richard Baker, Arthur Pinnow, Jr., Jean Fagg, Shirley Wagner and James E. Pinnow, Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.