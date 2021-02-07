May 13, 1938 - January 31, 2021

RACINE — Joann Lonkoski, 82, passed away at home on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Joann was born in Racine on May 13, 1938 to the late Arthur and Evelyn (nee: Baker) Pinnow. On August 1, 1964 she married Richard Lonkoski. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1975.

Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Lucille Brown, Betty Pearson, William (Delores) Pinnow, Jon Pinnow and Carol Snopek. Joann is also survived by her faithful dog, Coco, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Richard Baker, Arthur Pinnow, Jr., Jean Fagg, Shirley Wagner and James E. Pinnow, Sr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000