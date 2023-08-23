Feb. 7, 1933—May 14, 2023

DOUSMAN—It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Joann Kathryn Pawlowski “Redhead”, age 90, at Three Pillars in Dousman, WI on May 14, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Joann was born on February 7, 1933 in Racine, WI to Joseph and Anna Glad. She was the youngest of three children.

Joann is survived by her three sons, Mark (Debbie) Pawlowski, Glen (Maria) Pawlowski, and Dale Pawlowski; grandchildren, Sarah (Billy) Harlow, Mark (Amanda) Pawlowski, Brian Pawlowski, Eric Pawlowski, and Greg Pawlowski; great grandchildren, Tallulah Harlow, and Waylon Pawlowski.

Joann is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed Pawlowski, her parents and brothers, Edward Glad and Joseph Glad.

Joann was a good friend to many of her classmates, staying connected over the years with “girls club” where the gang had girl time as a break from raising children to a time of sharing stories of their grandchildren. Later in life she discovered her latent artistic talent painting beautiful landscapes of familiar places for her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joann’s name can be made to Three Pillars Charitable Giving (threepillars.org)

A private family service was held on August 12, 2023 where her ashes along with husband Ed’s and beloved family pet Beamer, were laid to rest at the lake in northern WI they called home in their retirement.