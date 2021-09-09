May 23, 1933—Sept. 7, 2021

EAST TROY—JoAnn Juranek, 88, of East Troy, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at East Troy Manor.

Born in Oak Park, IL on May 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Joseph and Clara (nee: Demmon) Woodward. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School and High School, and from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Milwaukee. On January 8, 1955 in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Ardell Juranek. Following marriage, they continued to live in Burlington, where she was a resident for 83 years.

JoAnn worked as a registered nurse for Southern Wisconsin Center. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington and a volunteer at Burlington Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. She loved bingo, gardening, birdwatching and long stitch. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Ardell; children: Patricia Juranek, Michael (Julie) Juranek and Mary Juranek; grandchildren: Laura (Jared) Kraft, Kelly (John) Horton and Andrew (Beth) Juranek; great-grandchildren: Nolan Juranek and Charlie Horton; and sister, Betty Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Kathleen Juranek.