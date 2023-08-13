Oct. 16, 1932 – Aug. 9, 2023

RACINE—Joann Gloria (nee: Halpin) Zlevor, age 90, passed away peacefully at Saint Monica’s Senior Living on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A lifetime resident, Joann was born in Racine on October 16, 1932 to the late John Henry Halpin and Elizabeth Cecelia (nee: Murphy) Halpin. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School, St. Catherine’s High School and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952.

On October 24, 1953 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Joann was united in marriage with Theodore Joseph Zlevor, who preceded her in death on April 20, 2001.

Joann was a faithful and longtime member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church, formerly known as Holy Name, since 1958 where she was involved with the Altar Society and Human Concerns Committee; St. Vincent DePaul, Catholic Women’s Club, Catholic Food Pantry, and former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Joann will be forever remembered for her unique, yet very lovable, sense of humor.

Surviving are her daughters: Elizabeth (Richard) Koll, Deborah Zlevor and Linda (Thomas) Powers; grandchildren: Marie (Derek) Kilps, Jonathan Koll, Mary (Dan) Cotter and Tiffany Powers; great-grandchildren: Skylar and Poppy Cotter, Kate and Reese Kilps, Thomas and Caleigh Powers; sister-in-law, Kathy Yankech; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Zlevor (February 29, 1956); sisters: Mary (Al) Rook, Betty (George) Schuetta, Lorraine (Robert) Seitz, Dorothy (Phil) Turnboil, Pat (Robert) Bennett and Beverly Kroll; brother, John Halpin.

Services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Juan Camacho officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Richard’s Catholic Church or to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staffs of St. Monica’s Senior Living and to Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Joann’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

