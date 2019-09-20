{{featured_button_text}}

November 10, 1932 — September 15, 2019

Joan T. Schneider, 86, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Fox Knoll Assisted Living in Aurora, Illinois.

Born in Racine on November 10, 1932, she was the oldest daughter of Edward and Edith (nee Deschler) Langenfeld. Her early life was spent in Caledonia where she attended St. Rita School, Westfield School, Waterford High School and St. Catherine’s High School.

Joan was united in marriage to John R. Schneider on October 6, 1951. Following marriage, they resided in Racine. She was a homemaker and lived in Racine County most of her life. She and John moved to Rochester in 1972. John preceded her in death on July 5, 2003.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Susan (Daniel) Russo; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Russo, Matthew Russo and Peter Misurell; and siblings, Edward (Sharon) Langenfeld, Beverly Arnouts and Eileen (Arthur) Rodenberg. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Misurell, and brother, Francis Langenfeld.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Private burial services were held at Rochester Cemetery.

SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments