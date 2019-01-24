January 2, 1939—January 20, 2019
RACINE—passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 20, 2019 at the age of 80 years.
She waited patiently for 40 years to be reunited with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Robert Sr.
Loving mother of Robert Jr. (Lynette), David, and Michael (Laura). Proud grandmother of Kelly, Karen, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Bob (Mary) and Janet (the late Bill). Further survived by her best friend, Mavis, other relatives, and friends.
Special thanks to Kathryn, Katherine, and Shirley of Aurora At Home Hospice for their loving and gentle care, who became part of our family.
In honoring Joan’s wishes there will be no services held.
Molthen Bell Funeral Home
414-762-0154
