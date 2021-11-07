WATERFORD — Joan Suzanne Balthazor, age 83, of Waterford passed away peacefully at home with loving family at her side on Friday, October 29, 2021. Joan was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, September 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Robert and Rosalie (nee. Gross) Thurman. She graduated high school in Fond du Lac and went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Agnes Nursing School, Class of 1959. On October 7, 1961, she married John Clarence Balthazor, “Sweetness.” Joan is survived by her loving husband, John; two daughters: Ann Marie (David) Endy and Patricia Joan (William) Bjork; and two beautiful granddaughters: Elizabeth Ann Endy and Emily Joan Endy. She is further survived by her two sisters: Lois Mabie and Peggy Laehn; and two fur babies: Siena Bjork and Stella Endy. Joan adored her many special nieces/nephews and adorable grandnieces/nephews, along with other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jack (Margie) Thurman and Reverend Jim Thurman, and two brothers-in-law: Jack Mabie and David Laehn.