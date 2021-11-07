September 28, 1938—October 29, 2021
WATERFORD — Joan Suzanne Balthazor, age 83, of Waterford passed away peacefully at home with loving family at her side on Friday, October 29, 2021. Joan was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, September 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Robert and Rosalie (nee. Gross) Thurman. She graduated high school in Fond du Lac and went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Agnes Nursing School, Class of 1959. On October 7, 1961, she married John Clarence Balthazor, “Sweetness.” Joan is survived by her loving husband, John; two daughters: Ann Marie (David) Endy and Patricia Joan (William) Bjork; and two beautiful granddaughters: Elizabeth Ann Endy and Emily Joan Endy. She is further survived by her two sisters: Lois Mabie and Peggy Laehn; and two fur babies: Siena Bjork and Stella Endy. Joan adored her many special nieces/nephews and adorable grandnieces/nephews, along with other relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jack (Margie) Thurman and Reverend Jim Thurman, and two brothers-in-law: Jack Mabie and David Laehn.
Joan and John raised their two daughters in Grafton, Wisconsin and later relocated to Waterford, where Joan assisted with her husband’s Subway franchises. Joan was a Registered Nurse for many years and excelled in community family nursing. In her spare time, she loved playing golf, and achieved two holes in one while on the course!! In addition to golf, she enjoyed sailing as the “First Mate” with Captain Sweetness, snow skiing/ski-patrol, and traveling.
Joan had an infectious smile and a warm sparkle in her eyes. She was always up for an adventure and very caring and inclusive of others. She had a gift for making others feel special, never forgetting a loved one’s birthday or special occasion. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and auntie, and will be dearly missed by all, but never forgotten…
Memorial gathering Friday, November 12, 2021, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Memorial Mass will begin at 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the compassionate caregivers at St. Croix Hospice or Specialized Home Care, Inc. Kindly make checks payable to those listed above and drop in donation box at service or mail to: John Balthazor, P.O. Box 218, Waterford, WI 53185
