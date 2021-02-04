August 7, 1938—January 30, 2021

KENOSHA – Joan Steinhoff, nee Verbeten, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Joan was born in Racine on August 7, 1938 to the late, Joseph and Jeanette (nee, Hansen) Verbeten. Joan graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. She worked as a CNA and retired from Kenosha Visiting Nurses. Joan was witty and loved to make others laugh. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and spending time with her many friends at her apartment complex, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, John (Jeanne) Steinhoff, James Steinhoff, Jeffrey (Jackie) Steinhoff and Jeanette (Edward) Soler; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. Joan is also survived by her sisters, Dolores (Erv) Green and Jodie Dvorak, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Steinhoff and daughter, Judy Steinhoff.

A memorial visitation for Joan will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory