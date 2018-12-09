Joan S. Patton (Nee: Sheridan)

January 30, 1939 – November 24, 2018
RACINE—Joan Sheridan Patton, 79, passed away on Saturday, November 24, at her home in the village of North Bay.
Joan was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois, on January 30, 1939, to the late John James and Mary Lucille (nee: Ruddy) Sheridan of Chicago. She graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in Chicago, and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, in 1960. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, in 1990.
On September 12, 1964, she was married to Dr. Charles Hatch Patton, of Springfield, Illinois, at Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Chicago. The Patton family settled in Racine in 1967, where Joan was very active volunteering for local civic organizations, including the Medical Society Alliance of Racine, Big Sisters of Greater Racine, the Racine YWCA, the Junior League of Racine, the Racine United Arts Fund, Wustum Museum, and the Racine Art Museum (RAM) where she was very passionate about how artistic expression changes lives. We ask that you remember RAM as thanks for her service. Through these and many other activities, her circle of cherished friends and colleagues was vast.
Joan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles “Chick” Patton; their sons: James (Jill) Patton of Winnetka, Illinois; Charles Patton of La Mesa, California; and William (Michelle) Patton of Shelton, Washington; her sisters: Sharon (John) Hann of Chicago and Kathleen (David) Siefken of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and five grandchildren: Alex, Julia and Drew Patton of Winnetka, and Charles and Jessica Patton of Shelton, Washington.
In addition to her parents, Joan was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Burke and brother-in-law James Burke; and by Chick’s parents, William H. and Octavia (nee: Hatch) Patton.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a visitation at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, December 15, 2018. A Time of Remembering Joan’s life will follow at 11:30 am.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
