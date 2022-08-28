Joan S. Kadrich

Sept. 21, 1937 – Aug. 19, 2022

WATERFORD – Joan S. Kadrich (Kondell), age 84, passed away surrounded by family.

Joan loved to work on jigsaw puzzles, browsing in stores, gardening, taking walks and traveling. She was a very loving and compassionate woman. Joan loved all her family and friends dearly.

She will truly be missed by all.

Joan is survived by her children: Laura (Jeff) Blankeheim, Harriet Ludwig, Mike (Jodi) Kadrich, and Eileen (Tim) Diekow. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nephew, Richard Kondell II.

Joan is proceeded in death by her parents, Stephen and Phyllis Kondell (Olson); brother, Richard Kondell; and grandson, Mikey Kadrich.

Celebration of Life for both Joan and her brother Richard Kondell is Sept. 17, from 1:00 - 4:00 with service at 3:00.

Marty's Restaurant and Hall, 201 W Main St. Waterford

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.