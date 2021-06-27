Joan R. Hobbick, 86, of Burlington, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Pine Brook Pointe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Please visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com for a complete obituary.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-763-3434
