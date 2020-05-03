Joan R. Goodwater

December 30, 1938 – April 3, 2020
PLANTATION, FLORIDA/formerly of Racine – Joan Ruth Goodwater, formerly of Racine, WI, died on April 3, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Chicago, IL, December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Anderson.
Jo worked as a Registered Nurse both in the operating room and then as an Administrator at Ridgewood Care Center for 20 years, retiring 15 years ago. She moved from Racine 11½ years ago, living in Plantation, FL, a place she loved, for the past 5 years.
In her retirement she enjoyed knitting and sewing for several charities, including making hats, mittens, blankets and much more.
She will be missed by her children, Andrea “Andy” (Landy) Sandahl of Grand Forks, ND and Eric (Julie) Goodwater of Hartford, WI, her grandchildren, Grace and Colin Goodwater and Kiri and Maizie Salinas, and her sister, Nancy Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George Goodwater.
Memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.
Services will be held at a later date with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.