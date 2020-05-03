Joan R. Goodwater

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 30, 1938 – April 3, 2020

PLANTATION, FLORIDA/formerly of Racine – Joan Ruth Goodwater, formerly of Racine, WI, died on April 3, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Chicago, IL, December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Anderson.

Jo worked as a Registered Nurse both in the operating room and then as an Administrator at Ridgewood Care Center for 20 years, retiring 15 years ago. She moved from Racine 11½ years ago, living in Plantation, FL, a place she loved, for the past 5 years.

In her retirement she enjoyed knitting and sewing for several charities, including making hats, mittens, blankets and much more.

She will be missed by her children, Andrea “Andy” (Landy) Sandahl of Grand Forks, ND and Eric (Julie) Goodwater of Hartford, WI, her grandchildren, Grace and Colin Goodwater and Kiri and Maizie Salinas, and her sister, Nancy Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George Goodwater.

Memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.

Services will be held at a later date with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY