December 2, 1934—April 6, 2019
RACINE – Joan P. “Patti” (nee, Patzman) Tures, 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. John Nepomuk Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.