Joan Patricia Tures "Patti"

December 2, 1934—April 6, 2019

RACINE – Joan P. “Patti” (nee, Patzman) Tures, 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. John Nepomuk Church.

