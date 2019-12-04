February 16, 1939—November 25, 2019

Joan Marie Orth passed away on November 25, 2019 in Durham, NC at the age of 80 years, after a thirteen year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

She was born on February 16, 1939 in Racine, WI to Charles and Alice (nee Witipil) Kaisler. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Lisa (Ray) Mannion; sons, Peter (Heidi) and Gregory; grandchildren, Connor Orth and Ashley (Kevin) Schwartz. She is also survived by her brother, Gordon (Mary) Kaisler, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan married John W. Orth on August 26, 1961, celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Joan earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962, and a Masters Degree in Reading Sciences from Cardinal Stritch University in 1995. She taught 4th grade in Albuquerque, NM, and later taught students with specialized needs at The Literacy and Math Center at Cardinal Stritch University. She enjoyed reading and sharing her love of reading with her students and family.